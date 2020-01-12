The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Living Waters Christian Fellowship
More Obituaries for Lewis Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis C. Hayes


1921 - 2020
Lewis C. Hayes Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Lewis Corbitt Hayes, 98, formerly of the 4600 block of Rivershore Rd. passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1921 in Portsmouth to the late Alvin and Virginia Hayes; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Lewis retired as a machinist from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 45 years of service; and was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship in Chesapeake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther T. Hayes and a sister, Mary Fleming.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Chiarulli and her husband Bill; his son, Rev. Dr. David Hayes and his wife Margie; a sister, Josephine Geiser; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Living Waters Christian Fellowship. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 - 8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
