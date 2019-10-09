The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
Walton Funeral Home
2701 Holland Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
(757) 427-0988
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Turning Point Church
2641 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
1950 - 2019
Lewis Edward Crouson Obituary
Capt. USMC (Ret.) Lewis "Luke" Crouson died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2019. Luke was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a longtime resident of Chesapeake. He is a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps serving proudly for over 21 years. After retirement from the Marine Corps, he served at COMNAVAIRLANT at Norfolk Naval Base for an additional 26 years.

Along with his military career, Luke will be remembered for his love of his country, enjoyment of old cars, western movies, and especially time spent with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, "Char", adoring sons; Luke and his wife Tamatha, Paul and his wife Tracie, and Daniel and his wife Marsha. His grandchildren; Peyton, Amber, Abagail, Hailey, Haleigh, Ethan, Alyssa and Sarah. He will also be missed by his mother-in-law Joyce Cook "Grammy".

The family would like to give a special appreciation for the love and care of Holli, Melissa, and Suki from Medi Hospice Care, who went above and beyond.

Luke's Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Turning Point Church, 2641 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach.

If you feel moved to send flowers, Luke would have wanted the money to be spent in the support of The Gary Sinise Foundation to honor all those who served our country: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/. Condolences are welcomed at waltonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
