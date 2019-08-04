|
Lewis Edward Sweezey, 88, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born in Toledo, IL to the late Lillian Hazel Wallace and George Ord Sweezey. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and retired after 22 years as a BTCM. His love was hunting in Lake Drummond and fishing Lake Cahoon. He was a member of the Black Cat Hunt Club and Suffolk Moose Lodge #141. Lewis is survived by his daughters, Linda Sweezey and Cindy Moses; son, Michael Sweezey; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Sweezey. Lewis' memorial service will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 9, 2019 in Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Chaplain Allen Lancaster officiating. His committal service will follow at noon in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Special thanks to Dianne for being by his side. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019