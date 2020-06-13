Courtland - Lewis Holmes Davis, Sr., 89, died June 11, 2020 at Southampton Memorial Hospital with family by his side. Born and raised in Courtland, VA, he was the son of the late Thelma "Jack" Hundley and Lewis Washington Davis. He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Leona Williams Davis.
A graduate of Courtland High School, Lewis Holmes was a Korean War veteran who served in the US Army from 1952-1954 and was in the 23rd Infantry Regiment 2nd Infantry Division. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Randolph-Macon College and his master's degree in Education from The College of William & Mary. Lewis Holmes successfully mixed education, politics, and athletics. His career began at Southampton High School in Courtland as football coach and teacher and continued as he served as an administrator at Luray High School and then as Director of Instruction in Isle of Wight. He then was Principal of Franklin High School and later became Headmaster and football coach at Southampton Academy in Courtland. Following his tenure at Southampton Academy, he taught at Thomas Dale High School in Chester and Matoaca High School in Chesterfield where he retired from his career in education. Lewis Holmes served as Mayor of Courtland for 30 years and as Zoning Administrator for 2 years. He was a member of Courtland United Methodist Church, a former church trustee, and a Courtland Ruritan. A devoted husband, father, and Pops, Lewis Holmes was a true Southern gentleman. The family would like to thank his loving caregivers Jill Bryant, Jessica Moore, Debbie Munford, Andrea Seeley, and Beth Seymour for their care, love, and support.
Lewis Holmes is survived by his two sons Lewis Holmes Davis, Jr. and Benjamin Arthur Davis (Tricia); four grandchildren Grayson Lewis Davis, Olivia Ann Davis, Katherine Patricia Davis, and Benjamin Holmes Davis; and one special great granddaughter Shelby Mae Davis; sisters-in-law Erma Williams Joyner, Flora Ann F. Williams, Zeannette R. "Topsy" Williams, and Edna H. Hodges; former daughter-in-law Betty Gray Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service led by Rev. Bill McClung will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Courtland. The family will receive friends Monday, June 15, 2020 from 7-8 PM at Wright Funeral Home in Franklin and suggests memorial donations be made to Courtland United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 13, 2020.