With his daughters by his side, Lewis peacefully passed into the hands of our Lord on April 3. Known to some as “Crazy Lou”, "Loopy Lou"or "Mr. Lewis", he was unmistakable.



A Veteran of the Korean war, he served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1956. In his early career, he carved a name for himself opening Mr. Lewis’ House of Coiffure in Virginia Beach. He continued styling hair for over 50 years.



His love of art, poetry and travel occupied his free time. A talented artist himself, his work allows a glimpse into his many travels. Rarely seen without his journal, his writings chronicled his life and thoughts. He is survived by his daughters; Diana Morrow, Donna Morrow Alusheff and Cynthia Phelps; and granddaughter, Lauren Alusheff.



A gathering to commemorate his life will take place at Reflection Walk Park, Bayview Blvd in Port Norfolk on Saturday, July 13 at 5:00pm. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019