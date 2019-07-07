With his daughters by his side, Lewis peacefully passed into the hands of our Lord on April 3. Known to some as â€œCrazy Louâ€, "Loopy Lou"or "Mr. Lewis", he was unmistakable.



A Veteran of the Korean war, he served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1956. In his early career, he carved a name for himself opening Mr. Lewisâ€™ House of Coiffure in Virginia Beach. He continued styling hair for over 50 years.



His love of art, poetry and travel occupied his free time. A talented artist himself, his work allows a glimpse into his many travels. Rarely seen without his journal, his writings chronicled his life and thoughts. He is survived by his daughters; Diana Morrow, Donna Morrow Alusheff and Cynthia Phelps; and granddaughter, Lauren Alusheff.



A gathering to commemorate his life will take place at Reflection Walk Park, Bayview Blvd in Port Norfolk on Saturday, July 13 at 5:00pm. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019