1/1
Lewis Winston Culpepper
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Winston Culpepper, 78, of Kitty Hawk, NC passed Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home.

Born in Portsmouth, VA on October 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Hazel Lewis Culpepper and Delbert W. Culpepper.

A graduate of Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA, Winston continued his education at Old Dominion University earning his master's degree and Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore. While attending ODU, he was the first commodore of the sailing club.

Winston was a veteran of the United States Navy having served his country honorably as a Lieutenant.

He was a lifelong noted painter and artist with displays in numerous galleries and The Town of Nags Head Municipal building and Philip Morris in Richmond, VA. Winston spent 20 years as a tour guide showing the wild Spanish Mustangs in Corolla, NC. He was a member of Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church where he was cared for by many of its Stephen Ministers.

Winston is survived by two children, Kristin A. Culpepper of Kitty Hawk, NC and James "Randy" Culpepper of Tucson, AZ; a sister, Victoria Steiro (Steven) of Big Pine Key, FL; and several nieces and a nephew.

The family will hold a private service to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Carolina Public Radio at wunc.org/give.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved