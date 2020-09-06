Ligaya T. Octavo, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family. She was the daughter of Gregorio and Maria and grew up in Bacoor, Cavite, Philippines. To her friends and loved ones, she was called by the nicknames Gaya or Leigh. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She completed midwifery training in the Philippines in 1954 and served the village of Imus as a midwife until 1965. After her marriage to Antonio, she became a U.S. Navy spouse and followed his career to Mississippi and other far flung parts of the world. She eventually relocated to the Virginia Beach area where she completed the requirements to become a registered nurse in 1976. She continued her education with a Bachelors of Science Degree from Hampton University in nursing in 1983. She worked as a registered nurse for Sentara Healthcare, working at Sentara Leigh and Norfolk General Hospitals, from 1976 until her retirement in 1996. In her 31 collective years in obstetrics and nursing, she touched many lives, delivered many babies, and made such a difference to the patients and people with whom she worked. Following her retirement, Gaya taught nursing for Tidewater Community College and enjoyed mentoring her students very much.
Gaya is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Antonio, her son Joseph Octavo (Connie Heckman), and her daughter Maria Esmay (Ian Esmay). She leaves behind her two grandchildren Michael and Hannah, as well as many cherished extended family members and friends.
She was the living example of kindness and compassion, and she was known for her wit, courage, thoughtfulness, loyalty, spunk, and good humor. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment she had with them. Her husband Tony was the love of her life. Together they loved to ballroom dance, travel, and spend time with loved ones and friends. Gaya had a love of learning and always had time to explain how to properly plan for the future and invest wisely. She spoke up for what she believed in and instilled in her children her strong values. She was generous with encouragement and was the type of friend who was there for the tough times. She will be dearly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 - 8pm, and will hold a funeral service within the chapel on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am with interment to follow within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com