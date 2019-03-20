The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Ligeia F. Overmire

Ligeia F. Overmire Obituary
Ligeia (Lonnie) Overmire passed away at home on March 15, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Spencer, Iowa to the late Dirk and Jessie (Cranston) Sonius on January 25, 1929. She graduated from Spencer High School is 1946 and in July, 1947 she married her high school sweetheart, Neal Overmire (deceased). Together they had five children and celebrated 71 years of marriage. Lonnie was a homemaker in every sense of the word while her sweetheart was deployed with the U. S. Navy. Lonnie celebrated a long career as Navy Exchange Security Manager, receiving many awards and commendations before retiring in 1983. Lonnie is survived by daughter Karen (Hal) Dail, Kriss Haskin, Daniel (June) Overmire and Jo Lynn (Chuck) Kaake. Also surviving are brother-in-law, Gary (Sandy) Overmire and sister-in-law Sheryll Lucas of Illinois, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and her beloved pup, Marley. She was predeceased in death by her parents, husband and son, Brad Overmire. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1457 Independence Blvd. Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Services will be held Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at 12:00 p.m at Hollomon-Brown Funeral home followed by procession to Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery for Commitment Ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
