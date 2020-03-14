|
Lila B. Manly, 95, peacefully departed this life to join our Lord and Savior on March 13, 2020. She was the widow of Ernest Manly and a member of Westhaven Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Joy McCollum (Roy); a granddaughter, Tracey Caddy (Chris); grandson, Troy McCollum (Crystal) and four great grandchildren, Dylan, Crystiana, Preston and Carson.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care during the last six months.
Services will be private on Monday, March 16. Anyone who would like to pay their respects may do so at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Westhaven Baptist Church (Social Hall Fund).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2020