Lilah Matteson Lynn, 80, of Virginia Beach, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Hampton, VA, she graduated from Hampton High School, and was a licensed real estate broker for 35 years. Lilah enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. She was active in helping the community with the Chickâ€™s Beach Blues.Lilah was preceded in death by her sons, Keith and Kevin Fields. She is survived by her loving husband, Gray Lynn; her daughter, Karen Prysock (David); her sister, Dorothy Montfort (Bill); her step-sons, Todd Lynn (Natalie) and David Lynn (Tracy); grandchildren, Michael Burris (Kendall), Brandon Prysock (Caitlin), Scott Field, Madison, Lauren, Garret, Tucker, and Emily Lynn; and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Avery.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church, 1445 N. Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019