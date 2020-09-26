Lillian Ann Kroll, 89 passed away peacefully on September 24 with her daughters at her side. She was born in North Carolina to Franklin and Doris Leigh. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Maury Kroll. Ann was a loving and caring friend to all who knew her. She was a lifetime member and former president of the Sisterhood at Temple Emanuel. She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Kroll (Jeannie), Kevin Tabakin (Gary), Lori Kroll (Bradley), Natanya Russell, 6 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, nephews, and many nieces. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank her devoted caregiver of 7 years, Sandra. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Emanuel, VB.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store