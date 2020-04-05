|
|
Our beloved mother, Lillian Elizabeth Reeves, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020. She was born in Worcester, MA on January 5, 1926 to Swedish immigrants, Edgar and Ebba Johnson. Lillian met U.S. Navy Chief Robert Partin Reeves in Miami, and they were married for 72 years, until his death at age 96.
Mom was the heart of our home. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved being a wife and a stay-at-home mother and had the coveted ability of turning an ordinary day into a celebration. Robert and their children always enjoyed her cooking and baked goods. She had a talent for sewing anything from curtains to the latest fashions for her three daughters and expertly sewed fabric loops on her two sons' Oxford cloth shirts to resemble a name brand. She was a member of Bay Haven Garden Club and enjoyed cut flowers from her colorful garden. She was devoted to faith and family and was one of the first members of St. John Lutheran Church, which was a central part of her life.
Mom is survived by four of her children: Glenn Johnson Reeves (Sarah), Lynn Reeves-Schaffer (Russ), Cheryl Reeves Jacobson (Michael), and Elizabeth Reeves Ball (Stephen), ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her brother and best friend, Eddie Johnson (Carol), and many other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, beloved son, Robert Keith Reeves, and her dear great-granddaughter, Isabel Christine Gillespie.
The family thanks Connie Dorman for helping with the care of our Mom. We will forever miss our "MYami" and her beautiful smile!
A celebration of Mom's life will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. John Lutheran Church, 8918 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23503. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020