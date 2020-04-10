|
|
Lillian G. (Lawson) Harman, 97, passed away on April 8, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA.
Born on June 19, 1922, in Tazewell County, Virginia. Mrs. Harman, the daughter of the late Moses and Lillian (Green) Lawson, was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Harman; her son, John H. "Major" Harman, Jr.; and all of her 8 siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Pam Harman, of Chesapeake, VA; her daughter-in-law, Gail S. Harman, of Ashburn, VA; her granddaughters, Tracy H. Shelton of Reston, VA, and Amy Harman of Chesapeake, VA; her grandson, Tommy Harman, and his wife, Amber Rose, of Portsmouth, VA; and two great-grandchildren, Siena and Cole.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a private ceremony will be held as Mrs. Harman is laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The Harman family sends their appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Beth Sholom Village and Frieda H. Gordon Hospice that assisted Mrs. Harman over the last two and half years, and in her final days. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2020