|
|
Lillian Josephine Murphy, 97, passed away January 15, 2020. She was born in South Norfolk to the late Basil and Nina Raper McPherson. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harry Burtron Murphy, Sr. as well as her siblings, Dorothy, Emily, Milton, Basil, and Robert, and great grandson, Zachary Robbins.
Lillian was a faithful member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and volunteered in the nursery for 40 years; she retired with the Chesapeake Public Schools from Portlock Elementary as a baker and cafeteria worker. Lillian for many years volunteered delivering for Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her children, Elsie L. Fagan and Harry B. Murphy, Jr. and his wife, Amy; granddaughter, Lisa Renee Robbins; great grandchildren, Audrey and Lilly Robbins. The family would like to thank her special care givers, Laura Pohl, Sharon Kalinowski and Ronda Woods.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach with Pastor H. Frank Holley officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020