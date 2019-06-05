|
Lillian Mizelle Evans, 93, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 2, 2019. Born in South Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Delcie L. Mizelle. She was also predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Aubrey Thomas Evans and a daughter, Peggy Evans White. Lillian was a retired School Bus Driver for the city of Chesapeake. She was a charter member of DeBaun Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Evans Minter (William) and Gloria Evans Litton (Denis); son-in-law, Randy White; grandchildren, Jeff Minter, Angie Minter, Brandon White, Brad Minter, Michelle Wells, Stephanie Litton, Emily Litton; great-grandchildren, Evan Wells, Cameron Minter, Carter Wells, Reese Ortiz, Thomas Minter, Samuel Wells, Lilliana Wells and Aubrey Gentry.The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rivercrest Christian Fellowship Church, 1510 Campostella Rd. Chesapeake, 23320. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. The visitation will begin on Thursday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake 23322. Donations may be made in Lillianâ€™s name to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019