The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Mizelle Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Mizelle Evans Obituary
Lillian Mizelle Evans, 93, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 2, 2019. Born in South Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Delcie L. Mizelle. She was also predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Aubrey Thomas Evans and a daughter, Peggy Evans White. Lillian was a retired School Bus Driver for the city of Chesapeake. She was a charter member of DeBaun Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Evans Minter (William) and Gloria Evans Litton (Denis); son-in-law, Randy White; grandchildren, Jeff Minter, Angie Minter, Brandon White, Brad Minter, Michelle Wells, Stephanie Litton, Emily Litton; great-grandchildren, Evan Wells, Cameron Minter, Carter Wells, Reese Ortiz, Thomas Minter, Samuel Wells, Lilliana Wells and Aubrey Gentry.The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rivercrest Christian Fellowship Church, 1510 Campostella Rd. Chesapeake, 23320. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. The visitation will begin on Thursday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake 23322. Donations may be made in Lillianâ€™s name to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now