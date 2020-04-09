The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Lillian Bolen
Lillian Moye Bolen


1940 - 2020
Lillian Moye Bolen Obituary
Lillian Moye Bolen, 80, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born in Greenville, North Carolina to the late Jesse R and Mary Bruce Tucker Moye. She was a graduate of East Carolina College (University). She met her husband in Virginia Beach and started their 52-year life together.

Lillian is survived by her husband, Richard; three daughters, Mary Bolen Doyle, Margaret Bolen Nark (Doug), and Virginia Ann Perry (Jim Larkin); four grandchildren, Lindsay and Taylor Doyle, and Benjamin and Kell Perry.

Lillian was a talented artist, beloved mother and loving wife that will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
