Lillian Pledger went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. Born on September 24, 1927, she was the daughter of Bessie Fulmer Mustin.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Pledger. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn McMurphy and Sherry Goodwin. (Dennis). She was a grandmother to Michael McMurphy (Magan) and David Goodwin. She was a great-grandmother to Caleb and Madison McMurphy. She was also an aunt to six nieces.
She was an active member of Suburban Christian Church.
There will be a private graveside service held at Rosewood Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Mission or Suburban Christian Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2020