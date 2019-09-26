|
Lillian R. McGowan, 66, passed away on September 21, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1952 to the late Ruth and Francis Linhart Sr., in North Carolina. Her husband of 37 years Andrew McGowan preceded her in death.
Lillian was a Deli manager at Super Fresh Market for a few years before she became a homemaker. She was also a longtime member of Lafayette Presbyterian Church where she was very active until her health would not allow her to do so. She always found ways to give back. She also enjoyed volunteering at the schools her children attended and at different schools.
She is survived by her sons Garrick McGowan and his wife Tonya; and Scott McGowan; brother Francis Linhart Jr. of Norfolk; sister Iva Gregory; three sister in laws Belva Wells; Carol Griffin; Margie Morris and church family, friends and many loved ones.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. WItchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462. A burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019