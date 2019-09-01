|
|
Lillian Ruth Foreback, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2019. She was born in Johnstown, PA.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Foreback, daughter, Janet Anderson, and sisters, Dorothy Gelesh, Pauline Green, and Margaret Stahl. Survivors include her devoted husband of 64 years, Richard Foreback, who treated her like a queen; daughter, Debra Stahl, son, Martin Foreback, son in law, Brian Sabettini, brother, William Adamy, grandchildren, Nathan Stahl, Kevin Foreback (Lissa), Stephanie Stahl, Jennifer Anderson, and great grandchildren, Gabriel, Andrew, and Sarah Stahl. Her love and friendship will be forever cherished.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 3 at 1:30pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019