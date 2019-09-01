The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Lillian Ruth Foreback


1935 - 2019
Lillian Ruth Foreback Obituary
Lillian Ruth Foreback, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2019. She was born in Johnstown, PA on June 18, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her son Kevin Foreback, daughter Janet Anderson, and sisters Dorothy Gelesh, Pauline Green, and Margaret Stahl. Survivors include her devoted husband of 64 years Richard Foreback, who treated her like a queen; daughter Debra Stahl, son Martin Foreback, son in law Brian Sabettini, brother William Adamy, grandchildren Nathan Stahl, Kevin Foreback (Lissa), Stephanie Stahl, Jennifer Anderson, and great grandchildren Gabriel, Andrew, and Sarah Stahl. Her love and friendship will be forever cherished.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 3 at 1:30 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
