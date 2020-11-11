1/1
Lillian Simonds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lily Simonds, 22, of Portsmouth, VA, died on 11/8/2020 in Chesapeake, VA. Lily leaves behind her three-month-old son, Caiden Heath Byrum, and her boyfriend, Aaron Byrum.

Lily is also survived by her mother, Cyndi Ackiss, her stepfather, Glen Ackiss, her sister, Jessica Simonds, her grandmother, Chieko Collins, and her grandfather, Joe Simonds.

There will not be a funeral service or memorial. Any donations can be made to Community Church- Western Branch Jolliff Road.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved