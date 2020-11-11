Lily Simonds, 22, of Portsmouth, VA, died on 11/8/2020 in Chesapeake, VA. Lily leaves behind her three-month-old son, Caiden Heath Byrum, and her boyfriend, Aaron Byrum.



Lily is also survived by her mother, Cyndi Ackiss, her stepfather, Glen Ackiss, her sister, Jessica Simonds, her grandmother, Chieko Collins, and her grandfather, Joe Simonds.



There will not be a funeral service or memorial. Any donations can be made to Community Church- Western Branch Jolliff Road.



