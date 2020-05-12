Lillian T. Kozak, 93, a retired U.S. Navy civilian and mother of an all-male "Brady bunch," died May 11, 2020, at Beth Sholom Village.
Mrs. Kozak was born in Norfolk to the late Benjamin and Sara Traub, later graduating Maury High School, and then raising her family in Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth, before retiring to Western Branch in Chesapeake.
She is survived by her children, Alan Kurzer of Norfolk, Mark Kozak (Brenda) of Chesapeake, George Kozak (Angela) of Bala Cynwyd, Pa., Ben Kozak of Chesapeake; sisters-in-law Dorothy Traub and Eunice Kozak, her grandchildren Rachel Rabin (Daniel) and Sam Kozak, and her great-grandchild, Naomi Rabin. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Norman J. Kozak; her son, Larry B. Kurzer; and her brother, Morton Traub.
Beginning with their marriage in 1968 at Suffolk's Agudath Achim Congregation, Norman and Lillian successfully united their two families of five boys in Portsmouth's Glenshellah neighborhood. They enjoyed a busy social life, bridge and dancing.
Mrs. Kozak worked as a court stenographer and in real estate and investment offices before becoming a Navy civilian. Through a succession of jobs, she eventually became the administrative assistant to the Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Inactive Ships, a position she held for 22 years before her retirement.
Mrs. Kozak, who maintained a kosher home, was active in B'nai Israel, Gomley Chesed and Beth El synagogues, including Sisterhood and Hadassah. At Gomley Chesed, she helped in the office, served on the board and became the Gabbai. She volunteered for multiple community organizations, including Meals on Wheels and Reading is Fundamental. During her first marriage to Phil Kurzer, they put sons Alan and Larry through the original Hebrew Academy of Tidewater and into scouting at B'nai Israel. Larry went on to the Talmudical Academy of Baltimore, and the rest of the sons followed in advanced Jewish education at Gomley Chesed.
She was on the auxiliary of Beth Sholom Village where she was an unfailing caretaker of her mother and husband before living there herself. She enjoyed participating in all activities, arts and crafts, and religious services.
A socially distant graveside service, conducted by Rabbi Murray Ezring, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Gomley Chesed Cemetery, 3603 George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, some aspects of the funeral, shivah and minyans may be virtual. Sturtevant Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Congregation Beth El, Jewish Family Service of Tidewater, or Strelitz International Academy (formerly HAT). www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 12, 2020.