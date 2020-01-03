|
|
Lillian Virginia Fiorini, 80, passed away in a local hospital on December 31, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Marconi & Lillian Fiorini and also predeceased by 3 aunts and 4 uncles.
She is survived by her cousin, Dorothy Ferris.
A visitation will be held from 3-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, January 6, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020