Lillie Belle Ambrose
Lillie Belle Gardner Ambrose, 100, of Chatham, VA, formerly of Norfolk, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Leo and Awilda Mae Gardner of Martin County, NC. She retired from Sentara Norfolk General in1979 after 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband James D. Ambrose, infant son James Butler Ambrose, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by son Larry W. Ambrose (Beverly) and daughter Sandra A. Clifton (Ted); five grandchildren, Jeff, Blair and Greg Ambrose, and Matthew and Mark Clifton; eight great grandchildren and brother Douglas Gardner.

A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, on Thursday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Ted Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Smith and Williams Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
