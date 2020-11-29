Lillie Belle Gardner Ambrose, 100, of Chatham, VA, formerly of Norfolk, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Leo and Awilda Mae Gardner of Martin County, NC. She retired from Sentara Norfolk General in1979 after 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband James D. Ambrose, infant son James Butler Ambrose, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by son Larry W. Ambrose (Beverly) and daughter Sandra A. Clifton (Ted); five grandchildren, Jeff, Blair and Greg Ambrose, and Matthew and Mark Clifton; eight great grandchildren and brother Douglas Gardner.
A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, on Thursday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Ted Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Smith and Williams Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
