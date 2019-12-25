The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Lillie C. Cassirer Obituary
Lillie Christine Cassirer, 84, went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Lillie, affectionately known as "Chris", was very active in the VFW community. She was an avid member of Auxiliary 392, where she held the title of Past President and Past District 2 President of the Department of Virginia.

She is predeceased by her husband, Russell Cassirer. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Timothy Smith; grandchildren and many friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Condolences may be left to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 25, 2019
