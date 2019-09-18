|
Lillie R. "Nonnie" Davis of the 1100 block of Keats Street went home to be with her heavenly father September 11, 2019 in Chesapeake General Hospital. She was born August 19,1946 to the late Mary and Eddie Darden in Edgecombe County, NC. She was educated by Edgecombe County Public School System. She was a loving and devoted housewife/mother/grandmother and well-known neighborhood candy lady. She was preceded in death by her son, James A. Davis Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 54 years, James A. "Shortman" Davis Sr.; four daughters, Michelle Blount, Teresa Armstrong (Tony), Deborah Davis and Bettina Hodges (Grail); one son, Keith Davis (Tiara); five granddaughters, Ebonie Blount, Diamond Davis, Hope Brooks, Cierra Davis and Starr Armstrong; three grandsons, Domonique Davis, Antonio Armstrong Jr. and Gavin Hodges; two great granddaughters, Faith Brooks, Alise Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held, 1:00pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave. Interment to follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA. Condolence may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019