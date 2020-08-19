Lillie E. Prewitt, 95, gained her wings on August 5, 2020, at her home in Norfolk, VA.
Lillie was born in East Bernstadt, KY, on June 28, 1925, to the late Margarett (Holt) and the late Jesse Harris. She married the love of her life Otis D. Prewitt, Jr., on Nov. 20, 1945, in Campbell County, KY. They resided in Cincinnati, OH, Nokomis, FL and moving to Norfolk, VA 13 years ago to be closer to family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the DAV, VFW, American Legion, and The Eagles for many years. She loved helping with the dinners, holidays and making blankets for the veteran's hospital.
Lillie is preceded in death by her husband, her son, Gary L. Prewitt; infant daughter and her favorite son-in-law, Gene R. Barton. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Wanda (Prewitt) Barton; six grandchildren, Rebecca (Bradley) Share, Jennifer Galligan, Joseph (Elissa) Barton all of Norfolk, VA, Christopher and Matthew Prewitt of Cincinnati, OH, and Brittany (LeRoy) Garza of Savannah, GA; ten great-grandchildren, Jared and Gracie Share, Emily Galligan, Joseph C. Barton, Haylee, Zachary, Andrew and Jacob Prewitt, Karrissa and Elena Garza; and daughter-in-law, Donna Prewitt of Glen Burnie, MD; and many other family friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lisa Waterfield for taking care of her this past year and treating her like her own mother. Also, the medical team of Sherry and Denise from Bon Secours Hospice.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA on Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor be made to JDRF, Hampton Roads. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.