Lillie Frances Murphy, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA and Powells Point, NC went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was born on October 15, 1932, to the late Amos Lee Henley and Cordia Virginia West Henley. Lillie was married for 55 years to Elroy Fleetwood Murphy, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Velma, brother, Ronnie and daughter-in-law, Beverly Murphy.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph W. Murphy (Sucellia) and David L. Murphy, Sr. (Judy); one daughter, Darlene Seeley (Edward); two brothers, Amos and Billy; sister, Barbara; twelve grandchildren, Sue Ann, Crystal, Christy, Missy, David Jr., Ashley, Jonathan, Sarah, Charly, Martha, Freddie, and Shannon; twenty great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Lillie retired from the Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Department, where she worked as a Secretary.
The family would like to thank Linda Denny, Wendy McCarter, Frances Forbes for their companionship and care of our mother, and to the 2nd floor nurses at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital that were so kind and compassionate in our mother's final hours.
Family visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 on Saturday, September 28th, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 465 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457 on Sunday, September 29th, 2019. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 27, 2019