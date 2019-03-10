Lillie Hill Doherty passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born in Leaksville, NC and a resident of Virginia Beach since 1965. She was the daughter of the late Nancy and Peter Roberson. Lillie was a dedicated Navy wife, loving mother and homemaker. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, LCDR John T. Doherty (USN Ret.); brothers, Frank, Lynn, Otis, Avery, and Joseph, and two sisters, Elizabeth and Sadie. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Doherty Wright and her husband Jerry, her son, CDR John T. Doherty (USN Ret.) and his wife Carleen; four grandchildren, Mary Jones and her husband Brent, Sean Doherty and his wife Katia, Elizabeth Reilly and her husband Benjamin, and Juliane Kelly; six great-grandchildren; as well as several other loving family members. The family would like to thank the staff of Bay Lake Retirement and Assisted Living Community for their exceptional care of their mother Lillie for the last five years.A service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary