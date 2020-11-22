1/
Lillie J. Jobb, 83, loving wife, mother, and friend to all who knew her, passed away on November 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home and in the presence of her family whom she loved dearly. Born October 9, 1937 in Elizabethtown, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the love of her life, Frank E. Jobb, Jr., to whom she was married for more than 40 years. Mrs. Jobb was a lover of bowling, arts and crafts, and she enjoyed spending time with her many friends, children, and grandchildren.

Mrs. Jobb is survived by her sons, William A. Jobb of Virginia Beach and David S. Jobb of San Diego, CA. Additionally, she is survived by her daughter, Patricia Gillispie, of Roanoke, VA. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
