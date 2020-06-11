Lillie Mae Coleman
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Jacobs Coleman passed peacefully at her home in Portsmouth., VA on June 6, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1921 to Anguish Jacobs and Hattie Merritt. She was predeceased by her husband George Coleman. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters; Joyce Dudley (Monroe), Diana Coleman, and Sharon Coleman. She will be dearly missed by her 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. A service will be held 11:00 am, Sat., June 13, 2020 at Noble Street Baptist Church. A viewing will be held from 3-6:00 pm, Friday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth Blvd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Noble Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved