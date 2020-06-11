Lillie Jacobs Coleman passed peacefully at her home in Portsmouth., VA on June 6, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1921 to Anguish Jacobs and Hattie Merritt. She was predeceased by her husband George Coleman. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters; Joyce Dudley (Monroe), Diana Coleman, and Sharon Coleman. She will be dearly missed by her 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. A service will be held 11:00 am, Sat., June 13, 2020 at Noble Street Baptist Church. A viewing will be held from 3-6:00 pm, Friday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth Blvd.



