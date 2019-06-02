Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Richard E. Brown Memory Support Unit at The Masonic Home of Virginia
500 Masonic Lane
Richmond, VA
SYKES, Lillie Phillips, 83, formerly of Great Bridge, passed away in Richmond on May 23, 2019, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel B. and Hertha M. Phillips, and by a daughter, Vicki Sykes Stein. She is survived by her husband, Craig H. Sykes, daughters Kathy Sykes Baxter and Jami Lynne Sykes, two grandchildren, a brother, Samuel B. Phillips, Jr., and a sister, Sandra Phillips Spence. Lillie and her husband have resided at The Masonic Home of Virginia in recent years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Richard E. Brown Memory Support Unit at The Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23223, on Monday, June 10th, at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019
