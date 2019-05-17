|
Mrs. Lillie Wyatt Malloy Brown, 83, was born in Portsmouth, Va., on November 21, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Malloy, Sr., and Rachel Wilson Malloy. She passed away at Novant Health in Salisbury, NC, on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was married to James Cleveland Brown, Sr., who survives.Left the cherish her life, in addition to her husband, James, is a son, James C. Brown, Jr.; daughters, Jewell D. Brown and Melva S. Metoyer; three brothers, Joseph â€œJoeâ€ Malloy, Mark Malloy and William â€œBillâ€ Malloy; god-children, Debra and Tony Moore; a host of other relatives and friends.Celebration of Life Services will be conducted Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church on Munday Road, Statesville, NC. Family will receive friends one half hour prior to funeral. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home, Statesville, NC, is serving the Brown Family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019