Lilly E. Petrey
1927 - 2020
Lilly Elizabeth Petrey passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2020. She would always say "That when we all get to Heaven it will be a joyous time". She was so looking forward to that home with Jesus.

Elizabeth was born on November 28, 1927 in Red Sulphur Springs, WVA. She was the oldest child of Charles S. and Anna Lee Butler. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of forty seven years, Harold M. "Pete" Petrey Sr., and a brother Donald L. Butler.

Surviving Elizabeth is her son, H.M. "Butch" Petrey, Jr., wife Wanda, of Grandy, NC., grandchildren Lori A. Lamanna, husband Frank, of Phoenix, AZ., Amy R. Johnson, husband Mike, of Norfolk, VA., great grandchildren, Andrew, Kade, Aubrey, Mason, and Brody, a brother, Charles J. Butler of Spartanburg, SC., and a sister, Polly Ann Katona, husband Jack, of Princeton, WVA.

Elizabeth was a proud 34 year employee of the FBI's Norfolk Field Office. She retired in 1990.

Elizabeth was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. For 67 years.

Due to the virus a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to the staff at CSL Leigh Hall, Medi Hospice and Senior Corp.

In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth requested donations to The Norfolk SPCA, 916 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23504. In the name of Rosie Petrey.

You may offer condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
