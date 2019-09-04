|
Lilly Faye Clark Vernon, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Fred and Audrey Clark and predeceased by brother, Daniel Clark. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, James "Tony" Vernon; three sons, Kenneth Eugene Burnham wife Samantha, Willie Lee Burnham wife Tracey, and Johnnie Thomas Burnham,III. wife Trish; four sisters, Pauline Keene husband Butch, Brenda Lemmo husband John, Darlene Cologgi husband Gary, Marcia Duncan, and Denise Louka; four brothers, Fred Clark, Jr. wife Jeanette, Darrell Clark, David Clark, and Thad Clark wife Crystal. Eight grandchildren, Tyler, Willie, Jr., Shelby, Kayla, Tiffany, Lillyann, Gracie May, and Emma Pie.
A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, September 7, at Covenant United Methodist Church by the Rev. Tommy Shu. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019