Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Twiford Memorial Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Twiford Funeral Home
lobby
Lilly G. Jones

Lilly Gray Jones, age 97, of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living of Elizabeth City. A native of Dare County, she was born in Avon on October 20, 1921 to the late Homer Styron Gray and Annie Gertrude Williams Gray and was married to the late Rex Denmon Jones. She worked at Central Drug Store in Norfolk, VA for more than twenty-five years behind the lunch counter. She always had a church home and, most recently, that was Pearl Street Pentecostal Church.She is survived by ten nieces and nephews, Harold Bagnall (Janet) of Richmond, VA, Janis Bagnall of Chesapeake, VA, Carol Evans (Richard) of Lamar, CO, Ken French (Sue) of Wilton, ME, Sharon Stanley (James) of Elizabeth City, Darlene Beasley (William) of Goose Creek, SC, Cynthia Barber (Dave) of Largo, FL, Denise Jenkins (Joey) of Raleigh, NC, Kit Oâ€™Neal of Frisco, NC and Kyle Oâ€™Neal (Annette) of Avon, NC. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Frieda French and Wilma Oâ€™Neal; and three brothers, Homer L. Gray, Wilbur D. Gray and S. Brent Gray.The family extends a special thanks to Waterbrooke and Community Home Care and Hospice for the love and care they showed our aunt.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Rick Lowery. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the funeral home immediately following the service. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 1113, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Jones family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
