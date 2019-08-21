The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lin Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lin Baker Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lin Baker Jr. Obituary
RICHMOND- James L. Baker, Jr, 65, died August 19, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, he was the owner of the Tree Notch Tree Service in Richmond. Lin is survived by his parents, Joyce McNair and James L. â€œBootyâ€ Baker, Sr.; sister, Paula B. Gaskins; and niece, Chelsea G. Cadwell.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Bob Smith. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CHKD. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now