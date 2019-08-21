|
|
RICHMOND- James L. Baker, Jr, 65, died August 19, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, he was the owner of the Tree Notch Tree Service in Richmond. Lin is survived by his parents, Joyce McNair and James L. â€œBootyâ€ Baker, Sr.; sister, Paula B. Gaskins; and niece, Chelsea G. Cadwell.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Bob Smith. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CHKD. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019