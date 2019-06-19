Lina Manning Gibson



Lina Manning Gibson, 95, passed away June 16, 2019. Lina was born in Pitt County, NC to the late Martin L. and Nellie Manning. Bedsides her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, John Ben Gibson, Jr. Lina was a faithful member and served as a Deaconess at Rosemont Christian Church.



She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gibson Gordon and her husband, Lawrence; son, John B. Gibson, III and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Lauren E. Gibson, Katie L. Gibson, Edward F. Gordon, and his wife, Amanda, Kyle J. Gordon, Lawson B. Gordon; and great-granddaughter, Ellie.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Gibson Family Cemetery at Rosemont Christian Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.



