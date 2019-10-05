|
Linda Ann Thomas, 67, went home to be with the Lord October 1, 2019. Linda is predeceased by 4 siblings. She is survived by her loving husband, Calvin Thomas; 2 children, Stacey and Lakesha Copeland; mother, Evelyn Hill; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandcildren; 4 sisters; and a host of family & friends. Celebration of Life will be held 11am, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4780 First Court Rd, VB. Viewing 3-5pm, Sunday at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 5, 2019