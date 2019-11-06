|
|
On Friday, November 1st, 2019, God called to rest Linda Arlene Elkins Hawkins. Linda was born December 17, 1946 to Edna Thomas Elkins and Erick Elkins in Columbia, South Carolina. Linda graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1964. She held degrees from Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University. Linda was a passionate educator, teaching for over 35 years in Hampton City Public Schools and Edgecombe County Schools in Tarboro, NC. Linda was a life-long learner and was active in the community. She had a special and strong relationship with her grandsons. She was pre-deceased by her father, Erick Elkins, and her husband, John M. Hawkins, Jr. Linda leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Edna Elkins, daughter Johanna Martin (Delano), sister Ericka Patillo, grandsons Joshua Martin, Caleb Martin, and Delano D. Martin. A visitation will be Nov. 7 from 4-530pm; and memorial service from 6pm-8pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 965 Baker Rd. A graveside service will be on Nov 8 11am at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Words of sympathy can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019