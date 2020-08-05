1/1
Linda B. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda B. Moore, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 2, 2020.

Born in Birmingham, AL, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Margarette Burroughs and the love of Tom Moore. She was a member of Great Neck Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory: her son, Lee Moore and wife, Nikki, of Virginia Beach; two brothers, David and Ken Burroughs; and two grandchildren, J.T. and Erin.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Linda was a wonderful woman who was always smiling and always stayed positive no matter what, it was a pleasure to see her every week for her shampoo and set, my condolences to her family, I know they loved her very dearly. May she continue to smile and spread joy in memory and live on in the lives she changed here on Earth.
Sydney Abnet
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved