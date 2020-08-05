Linda B. Moore, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 2, 2020.Born in Birmingham, AL, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Margarette Burroughs and the love of Tom Moore. She was a member of Great Neck Baptist Church.Left to cherish her memory: her son, Lee Moore and wife, Nikki, of Virginia Beach; two brothers, David and Ken Burroughs; and two grandchildren, J.T. and Erin.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at: