Linda Crone Downey, 80, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Walter and Hazel Crone. She was a wonderful wife and a great mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Paul Wayne Downey; two sons, Steven Wayne Downey and wife Phyllis and Paul Scott Downey; four grandchildren, Trisha Allen, Tiffany Leggett, Deaven Downey, Dylan Baker; and four great grandchildren, Paul Allen, Rylan Leggett, Jackson Downey and John Dortch.

The family will receive friends from 3- 5 P.M. Friday, October 23, at Sturtevant Event Center.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 21, 2020.
