Linda Carr "Lynn" Adams
1960 - 2020
Linda "Lynn" Carr Adams, 60, of Doswell, VA, was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 20, 2020. Lynn was born in Suffolk, VA, on May 6, 1960 to Charles Linwood Carr Sr. and Barbara Gyoker. Lynn is survived by her husband, Tim; daughters, Kristin Suttmoeller, Casey Adams and Kara Adams; stepson, Jeremy Adams; beloved dog, Skip; grandchildren, Riley, Mason and Ella; sister, Sue Copeland (Joey); brothers, Charles L."Chuck" Carr (Dana) and James "Jimmy" E. Carr Sr.; and a multitude of family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. Lynn was employed by Hanover County Public Schools Dept. of Transportation for 31 years, where she touched the lives of many Hanover students. She found joy in running the Summit Food Pantry, gardening and feeding the birds. She gave Glory to God in everything she did. Thank you to all who attended her celebration of life, she will be dearly missed.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
