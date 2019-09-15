|
|
Linda Christine Elmen Monacci died peacefully on September 12, 2019, at the Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born February 2, 1948, Linda grew up in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Hazel Leona Berg Elmen and Franklin Junior Elmen. She attended Washburn University and Kansas State University, where she met former spouse John Emil Monacci. They married and moved to Virginia Beach in 1969.
Linda's life was anchored to three great loves. First was the deep, abiding love she felt for her two daughters, Corinne (welcomed in 1976), and Natalie (1980). The second was her passion for the arts. Linda was a talented artist and frequent participant in local art and craft shows. She taught her friends and family to find and appreciate beauty in their surroundings. Last was her love for horticulture. Linda found tremendous joy in working with plants, including home gardening, botanical design, and creating interior arrangements.
An adventurous spirit, Linda traveled frequently with friends and family to places around the world, including Cuba, Europe and Africa. Linda was a devoted humanitarian who volunteered for the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Auxiliary from 2002 to 2019 and served as President from 2008 to 2010.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Corinne Christine Monacci of Auckland, New Zealand and Natalie Marie Monacci of Fairbanks, Alaska; her siblings, Roberta June Elmen and Franklin David Elmen; and her sister-in-law, Marianne Monacci. Linda was preceded in death by her eldest sister, Frances Marie Elmen Saas.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019