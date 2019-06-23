The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel
Linda D. Martin Smith

Linda D. Martin Smith Obituary

Linda D. Martin Smith Obituary
Linda D. Martin Smith, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on June 18, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1950. Linda retired in 2012 after 33 years of service from Sentara as a Nurse. She is predeceased by her parents, Nathan A. Martin, Sr. and Dorothy E. Martin; brother, Nathan A. Martin, Jr. and sisters, Mary Ash and Wilhelmenia Doucet. Linda leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Wilhelmenia Martin Smith; son, Duane D. Martin; sisters, Deborah J. Martin-Edwards (Bobby) and Catherine Martin-Speight (Quantez); brothers, Walter R. Martin, Manuel Martin (Brandy) and Richard E. Martin (Nekeyia); brothers-in-law, Wilton L. Doucet and Sonny Edwards; grandchildren, Tristion Martin, Tiana Martin, Kameira Martin, Kamren Martin and Kamenia Martin; great grandchildren, Azareya Martin, Jamia Bailey, Zoe Martin, Jameer Bailey, T'ziah Martin, Jordan Bailey and Zuri Martin; special nieces, Dorothenia Martin, Pamela Martin-Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. Viewing: 5pm - 8pm, Monday, June 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
