Linda (Lynn) D. Robino, passed away peacefully on the 22nd of May 2019. Lynn joins her beloved husband of 60 years, LCDR Antonio (Tony) P. Robino, her eldest son Antonio, and her younger sister Marlene Helms of St. Louis who pre-deceased her. Lynn was born on November 26, 1936 in St. Louis Missouri. She was raised in Herculaneum Missouri by her mother Drucilla Beck. Lynn and Tony married on March 25th, 1959. Through 22 years Lynn was the consummate Navy wife, raising her growing family at duty stations from Lemoore CA, New Iberia LA, Pensacola FL, Chula Vista CA and finally settling in her home of the last 47 years, Virginia Beach, VA. Throughout her life Lynn was a devoted wife and mother, homemaker, caregiver and friend. Lynn was fiercely protective of her family, particularly her children, grandchildren, niece and nephew. Lynn loved her home, her church and her neighbors, and was a sweetheart to anyone she ever met. Lynn leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Patrice Robino-Mark and her husband CDR MC USNR (retired) James B. Mark M.D. and their three children Jamie, Kyle and Meaghan, her son Mark Robino, and his daughter Taylor, her son Christopher Robino J.D. and his wife April and their two sons Jackson and Mason, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Patrick, Andrew and Zachary and her great grandchildren Rosie, Almira, Logan and Nathan.A memorial service to celebrate her life and light will be held at her beloved Church of the Ascension at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimerâ€™s Foundation of America. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019