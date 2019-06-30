Linda Evans Coleman, 76, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the Late Linwood L. Evans and Ollie M. Evans. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, James Michael Bain and Melvin Douglas Bain; three grandchildren, Diana, Kayla, and Christopher Bain; and four siblings, Mildred â€œFayeâ€ Nash and her husband, Jimmy Nash, Linwood â€œWoodyâ€ Evans, Alice â€œTinyâ€ Shearin and her husband, Jack Shearin, and Carol Heath and her husband, Ray Heath. She will be dearly missed by the family and friends who were blessed to know her. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, Virginia with a reception to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1832 Elbow Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23320. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019