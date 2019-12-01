The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Linda Fay West


1945 - 2019
Linda Fay West Obituary
Linda Fay West was born January 11, 1945 in Norfolk, Va. She passed away November 27, 2019. Heaven has gained an Angel.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an adored daycare provider for more than 30 years. She enjoyed her family, camping and listening to her music.

Linda was preceded in rest by her mother Mae Clark and sister Shannon Clark.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Donald L. West; three sons Donnie West (Della), Jeb West and Bryan West, Sr. (Katie); four grandchildren Amy , Jared, Bryan (Cali) and Jayson West; three great grandchildren Marley, Tiffany and Robert.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home where a celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, at 2p.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.

Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
