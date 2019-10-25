|
74, departed her earthly life on October 22, 2019 in the arms of her loving husband, to live forever in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born June 14, 1945 to the late James Leon Byrum, Sr. and Mary Byrum in Old Norfolk County, Virginia. She was the 4th of 5 wonderful children. She was a 1963 graduate of Great Bridge High School where she excelled in many sports including track, field hockey, and was kicked out of Powder Puff Football for playing too aggressively and tackling too hard. She went on to graduate from Hick's Beauty School in 1965 and had a successful career as a hairdresser and beautician owning her own shop and teaching the art of cosmetology at Hick's as well. She left the hair salon world to go into the restaurant industry when she married the love of her life Tommy Rapier on Valentine's Day 1975. They went on to run a few successful restaurants for over 30 years working hand in hand and side by side, every day. Linda had many talents and roles during her time here on earth. In addition to being a remarkable beautician she excelled at home renovations, sewing, landscaping, and serving others and the community. She and her husband built many wheelchair ramps across Tidewater for others, including those who could not afford ramps and those who were physically unable to build them. She was a proud member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. She was also the charter president for the Southeastern Lioness Club. She was a world-class mom to many, a therapist, an amazing friend to anyone who needed one, and the best Gran to her grandchildren the world has ever seen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Dolores Anne Powell, brothers James Leon Byrum Jr, and Melvin Ray Byrum. Left to carry on her legacy is her husband of 44 years Tommy Rapier, her son Thomas Rapier(Angie) of Northville, Michigan and their sons Talon, Ty, Trey, Tony, and Trevor. Her loving brother Bobby Byrum(Pat) of Chesapeake, VA. Loving In-laws: Joe Rapier(Joyce), Louise Grace(dec.), William Rapier(Joan), James Rapier(Benetta), Libby Mank(David, dec.), and Millie Anderson(Bob). A special niece, Melinda Healy(Mike) and their children. Beloved stepchildren: Cindy Casteen(Mike), Gary Rapier(Cindy), Deanna Stanton(Jim). Grandchildren: Scott Taylor(Ashley), Megan Beech(Darren), Amanda Rapier, Andrew Rapier, Jimmie Stanton(Amy), Joey Stanton(Lindsey), and Jenna Stanton. Along with amazing nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held November 16, 2019 at 4pm at Deep Creek Baptist Church in Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Deep Creek Baptist Church Building Fund or the in her honor.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15, 2019