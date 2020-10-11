Linda Holliman Rehling, 71, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 5, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of the late Oner and Lola Holliman. Linda enjoyed sewing and was a gifted creator of beautiful things for her family. She loved spending time in the mountains of Tennessee and Virginia and enjoyed music. Linda was a devout Baptist who faithfully attended church all her life. Throughout her life, Linda lovingly supported her children and grandchildren. Her gentle touch on their lives will be forever felt.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Francis C. Rehling; her four children Anthony (wife Sara), Lori (husband Michael), Kevin, Erin (husband Christopher); five grandchildren: Victoria, Sebastian, Natalie, Nicholas, and Peyton; sister Jeri Hanna, brother Lee Holliman (wife Millie), and sister-in-law Doris Holliman.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in Linda's honor.