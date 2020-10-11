1/
Linda Faye Holliman Rehling
Linda Holliman Rehling, 71, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 5, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of the late Oner and Lola Holliman. Linda enjoyed sewing and was a gifted creator of beautiful things for her family. She loved spending time in the mountains of Tennessee and Virginia and enjoyed music. Linda was a devout Baptist who faithfully attended church all her life. Throughout her life, Linda lovingly supported her children and grandchildren. Her gentle touch on their lives will be forever felt.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Francis C. Rehling; her four children Anthony (wife Sara), Lori (husband Michael), Kevin, Erin (husband Christopher); five grandchildren: Victoria, Sebastian, Natalie, Nicholas, and Peyton; sister Jeri Hanna, brother Lee Holliman (wife Millie), and sister-in-law Doris Holliman.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Linda's honor.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 9, 2020
Linda, I have many great memories working with you and our great luncheons from our Leggett/ Belk Group. I'm keeping all your family in my prayers. May you Rest in Peace Linda. You will me missed but I know you are no longer in pain and are with our Heavenly Father. Love, Peggy
Peggy Majority
Friend
October 9, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May knowing god is receiving another beautiful angel to keep from pain and suffering give you comfort
Lisa Russell
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
So sorry for the family’s loss. Sending prayers for the family during this time.
Dianna Cummings
Acquaintance
